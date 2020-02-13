SBS MTV's 'Channel: Rookie King' boy group reality series to return with newly debuting group UNVS

SBS MTV's infamous boy group reality series, 'Channel: Rooking King', is returning with a new season after 7 years.

'Channel: Rookie King' first kicked off in 2012 featuring idol group Boys Republic, then also garnered attention with its next season in 2013 with 'Rookie King: Channel BTS'. Now, after 7 years, season 3 will be titled 'Promo Channel: Rooking King UNVS' featuring an upcoming boy group named UNVS!

Set to premiere this February 20 at 7:30 PM KST, 'Promo Channel: Rookie King UNVS' will involve the rookie boy group members increasing their skills and capabilities through various missions on broadcast, until they become idols fit to be called "rookie kings". Meanwhile, UNVS consist of members Jun.H, YY, Eunho, Changgyu, and Jen. The group's name is short for the word "universe".



