Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

BTS reveal 'ON' making-of in commentary film : dialogue

AKP STAFF

BTS have revealed the making of their epic music video for "ON"!

The 'commentary film : dialogue' video above takes you through what went into creating BTS' latest title track from their album 'Map of the Soul: 7'. Artists, producers, and musicians comment on "ON" from behind the scenes, and fans also get a look at the making of the live marching band music. 

Check out BTS' "ON" commentary film above, and watch the MV here if you missed it.

Dumbuya_Isatou1,564 pts 44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago

Am loving this...The biggest boy band in the whole wide world

