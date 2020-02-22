BTS reveal 'ON' making-of in commentary film : dialogue

BTS have revealed the making of their epic music video for "ON"!



The 'commentary film : dialogue' video above takes you through what went into creating BTS' latest title track from their album 'Map of the Soul: 7'. Artists, producers, and musicians comment on "ON" from behind the scenes, and fans also get a look at the making of the live marching band music.



Check out BTS' "ON" commentary film above, and watch the MV here if you missed it.



