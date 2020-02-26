Play M Girls' Lee Soo Jin & Monday cover TWICE's 'Feel Special' choreography

Play M Girls' Lee Soo Jin and Monday have released their dance cover of TWICE's hit track "Feel Special".



There's been speculation since late last year that Play M Entertainment would be debuting a new girl group, who's already known among fans as the 'Play M Girls,' in early 2020, and it looks like the group members want to keep fans guessing with more content. On February 26, Lee Soo Jin and Monday released a dance cover of TWICE's "Feel Special" above.



Check out Lee Soo Jin and Monday's dance cover above, and get to know more about the Play M Girls here.

