Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 20 hours ago

Play M Girls' Lee Soo Jin & Monday cover TWICE's 'Feel Special' choreography

Play M Girls' Lee Soo Jin and Monday have released their dance cover of TWICE's hit track "Feel Special".

There's been speculation since late last year that Play M Entertainment would be debuting a new girl group, who's already known among fans as the 'Play M Girls,' in early 2020, and it looks like the group members want to keep fans guessing with more content. On February 26, Lee Soo Jin and Monday released a dance cover of TWICE's "Feel Special" above.

Check out Lee Soo Jin and Monday's dance cover above, and get to know more about the Play M Girls here.  

Pretty good. Sharp movements and slow movements when they need to be, good eye contact. The girl in the striped tracksuit bottoms is slightly better than the other girl - cleaner and more definite lines.

