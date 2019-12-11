Netizens think Play M Entertainment's new girl group is ready to debut early next year

Netizens think that Play M Entertainment's new girl group, well-known among fans as the 'Play M Girls', will be debuting in early 2020!

Recently, fans of the 'Play M Girls' noted the trainees' official Twitter account "clearing out" old content, which featured members who have since left Play M Entertainment or are no longer a part of the trainee group.

The current members of the trainee group were seen actively communicating with fans via their official SNS again since October of this year. In November, the trainees launched their official YouTube channel, and were seen cheering on high school seniors participating in their college entrance exams. Furthermore in late November, Play M Entertainment began to officially introduce members of the 'Play M Girls' as the label partnered up with '1theK' and the 'Melon Music Awards' for a 'Music Circle' clip.

As of now, there are 7 members likely to debut with the 'Play M Girls' soon, including 5 members who were originally a part of 'Play M Girls' as well as 2 new members whom many suspect were formerly Plan A Entertainment trainees. Get to know them below, and stay tuned for updates on these girls' debut!

Oldest member Lee Soo Jin (born 2001)

Monday (born 2002)

Shin Ji Yoon (born 2002)

Park So Eun (born 2002)

Lee Jae Hee (born 2004)

Han Ji Hyo (born 2004)

Maknae Jo Hye Won (born 2005)