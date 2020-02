On 9 February, The Boyz released the MV for their latest title song “Reveal” 18 hours ahead of album release.

This is an MV that shows a different side of The Boyz that sets them aside from their previous releases. The MV showcased their sharp and powerful dance moves, complimenting the strong beats of the song.

The group will be returning with their 1st full album ‘Reveal’ on 10 February, 6PM KST.

What do you think about this MV?