Davichi's Lee Hae Ri sets sentimental stage with MV teaser for solo single 'Just Cry'

Lee Hae Ri is gearing up to release a new solo single.

On January 27 KST, the Davichi member unveiled a music video teaser for her upcoming song "Just Cry." The video begins with her strong yet delicate vocals before being complemented by a soft piano accompaniment and features the singer in quiet contemplation after a difficult break-up. The song's Korean title, which translates to "I've forgotten how to cry," also alludes to the sorrowful content of Lee Hae Ri's latest ballad.

Meanwhile, "Just Cry" is set for release on January 29.

Check out the teaser above!