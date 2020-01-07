1

Posted by germainej

Hyosung reveals new choreography videos for 'Find Me', 'Good-night Kiss', and 'Into You'

Hyosung has revealed new choreography videos for her solo tracks "Find Me", "Good-night Kiss", and "Into You".

The former SECRET member recently returned with her digital single "Starlight" for the 10th anniversary since her debut, and she's letting fans know that she's staying busy in the dance studio! Hyosung worked with dance team Auspicious for the new choreography videos.

Watch Hyosung's choreography videos above and below!

Gary
Gary to join 'Superman Is Back' with his son!
3 hours ago   16   60,840
