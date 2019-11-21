2

Music Video
Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

Hyosung winds up a music box in 'Starlight' MV

Hyosung has dropped her charming, lovely music video for "Starlight"!

The MV starts with Hyosung winding up a music box before she draws a series of stars. "Starlight" is about someone being a positive light in your life, and it's the former SECRET member's first solo release in 3 years and 6 months. It also marks Hyosung's 10th anniversary since her debut.

Watch Hyosung's "Starlight" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

She_her_her502 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

Abundance of natural cuteness and sweet vocals -nice.

