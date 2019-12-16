5

VERIVERY drops new 'Face Me' character teaser videos for member Hoyoung

VERIVERY has released a second character teaser video!

On December 17 at midnight KST, the group's agency Jellyfish Entertainment unveiled another character teaser video for their 3rd mini album 'Face Me,' this time featuring member Hoyoung.

In the clip, Hoyoung is a part of a dynamic atmosphere, dancing in a dimly lit room in a uniform-inspired look. The video ends with a close-up of his face and the name of the album.

Meanwhile, VERIVERY will be making a comeback on January 7.

Check out the teaser above!

