U-KISS' Jun searches for love in solo debut MV for 'Curious About U'

U-KISS' Jun has made his official solo debut with "Curious About U"!

In the music video, Jun becomes curious about a woman he comes across and ends up going on a search for love. "Curious About U" is the title song of his first single album 'Gallery'.

What do you think of Jun's solo debut with "Curious About U"?

  1. U-KISS
  2. Jun
  3. CURIOUS ABOUT U
She_her_her574 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

Lots of love for Jun - he is sounding infectiously boppy with matching sweet handsome visuals - impressive!

