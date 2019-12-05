31

NCT U's Taeil & Jaehyun think back in 'Coming Home' for 'STATION x 4 LOVEs for Winter' teaser images

NCT U's Taeil and Jaehyun are the latest members in teaser images for "Coming Home" for 'STATION x 4 LOVEs for Winter'.

In the teasers, Taeil and Jaehyun look like they're thinking back on memories. As previously reported, NCT U are the featured artists for the next 'STATION x 4 LOVEs for Winter' project release, and as you can see in the teasers, they're taking on a romantic, winter concept. "Coming Home" is described as a slow-tempo R&B ballad that will be perfect for the winter.

The special track drops on December 13 KST. Stay tuned for updates, and check out their previous teasers here and here if you missed them.

