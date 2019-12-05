JxR of 'Produce x 101' drop debut MV for 'Element'

JxR of 'Produce x 101' have released the music video for their debut track "Element".



Former 'Produce x 101' contestants Baek Jin and Yuri ranked in at #36 and #40, respectively, and they're now debuting as a project duo after the show. Their first digital single "Element" is an upbeat dance song about a crush on someone.



Watch JxR's "Element" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

