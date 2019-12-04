JxR have dropped the music video teaser for their debut song "Element"!
Former 'Produce x 101' contestants Baek Jin and Yuri ranked in at #36 and #40, respectively, and they're now debuting as a project duo after the show. Their upcoming digital single "Element" is an upbeat dance song about a crush on someone.
JxR's "Element" releases on December 5 KST. What do you think of their MV teaser?
1
1
Posted by28 minutes ago
JxR of 'Produce x 101' drop MV teaser for debut song 'Element'
JxR have dropped the music video teaser for their debut song "Element"!
0 471 Share 50% Upvoted
Log in to comment