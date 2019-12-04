2

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 15 minutes ago

BoA reveals moody teaser image for 'Starry Night'

AKP STAFF

BoA revealed a moody teaser image for her upcoming release 'Starry Night'.

SM Entertainment previously announced BoA will be making her first comeback in 6 months with a new mini album. Her second mini album 'Starry Night' will include 6 tracks of various genres with a winter vibe.

Stay tuned for updates on BoA's 'Starry Night'!

  1. BoA
  2. STARRY NIGHT
0 146 Share 100% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND