BoA revealed a moody teaser image for her upcoming release 'Starry Night'.
SM Entertainment previously announced BoA will be making her first comeback in 6 months with a new mini album. Her second mini album 'Starry Night' will include 6 tracks of various genres with a winter vibe.
Stay tuned for updates on BoA's 'Starry Night'!
BoA reveals moody teaser image for 'Starry Night'
