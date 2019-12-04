Watch the '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards' Live!

The '2019 MAMA' is streaming live!



This year, the '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards' are taking place at the Nagoya Dome on December 4. Eligible nominees released music from November 1, 2018 and October 23, 2019, and voting began on October 24 at 6PM KST and ended the day before the awards ceremony on December 3 at 11:59PM KST.



As for winners, the 'Artist of the Year' and 'Artist Category Awards' will be calculated by 30% votes, 30% judge panel, 20% digital song sales, and 20% physical song sales. 'Song of the Year' and 'Song Genre Awards' will be calculated by 20% votes, 40% judge panel, 30% digital song sales, and 20% physical song sales. 'Album of the Year' will be decided by 40% judge panel and 60% physical album sales. 'Worldwide Icon of the Year' and 'Worldwide Fan's Choice Top 10' will be decided by 60% votes, 20% social media votes, and 20% global music video views. 'Best Music Video' will be calculated by 70% judge panel and 30% global music video views.



Watch the live stream above!