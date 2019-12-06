5

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

NU'EST's JR is a gentle heartthrob for '1st Look'

NU'EST's leader JR decorated the back cover of '1st Look' magazine's latest issue, modeling elegant 'LLOYD' watches and accessories!

In his quiet, gentle pictorial, JR perfected the look of a softspoken, but alluring heartthrob, taking on black and white as well as comforting brown tones. The star also expertly matches simple, eye-catching 'LLOYD' accessories with sweet boyfriend outfits, ranging from knitted sweaters to monotone jackets. 

Check out some of JR's preview cuts below!

