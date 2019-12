Seventeen's Seungkwan gifted fans with a beautiful cover on Christmas Eve - by singing a moving male version of IU's "Love Poem".

Sitting in solitude in a room covered from floor to ceiling in whites, Seungkwan conveyed the intermingled feelings of loneliness as well as warm companionship within the original track in his own way. Listen to Seungkwan's "Love Poem" for yourself, above!