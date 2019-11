A.C.E has revealed the performance video for "Savage".

Known for their fierce choreography, A.C.E members turned into 'savage' dancers in this clean-cut video. Wearing their burgundy uniforms, the boys delivered the full choreography inside a white, minimalist studio. Have you enjoyed watching their official MV for "Savage" as well?

Currently, A.C.E is promoting actively with their 3rd mini album 'Under Cover: The Mad Squad'.