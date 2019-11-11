8

Posted by danisurst

Dawn is joined by back-up dancers in 'relay dance' video for debut solo single 'Money'

Dawn is the latest artist to appear in their own 'relay dance' video!


On November 11 KST, Mnet released Dawn's 'relay dance' video through their official M2 YouTube channel. In the clip, the idol is joined by his backup dancers for a dance performance of his debut solo single "Money," dressed in the outfits from his 'M! Countdown' stage.

Meanwhile, Dawn made his solo debut on November 4, the same day that HyunA returned with her latest single "Flower Shower."

Check out the full 'relay dance' video above!

