Posted by germainej

Rainbow run to reunite in 'Aurora' MV teasers

Rainbow have released their music video teasers for "Aurora"!

In the MV teasers, the Rainbow members run separately and together with a box of memories in hand. "Aurora" is a track from Rainbow's upcoming 10th anniversary special album, which also includes "I Dream of You".

Rainbow's "Aurora" drops on November 14 KST! What do you think of the MV teasers?
 

3

Ginner205
20 hours ago

I BEG every single person that reads this to please show support for this release, they were so underrated and still are, please share the MV and buy the song if you tell them.

0

Kkab_Geon
1 hour ago

Jaekyung still my bias after all these years. Still love the killing part of A 😂

