Rainbow run to reunite in 'Aurora' MV teasers

In the MV teasers, the Rainbow members run separately and together with a box of memories in hand. "Aurora" is a track from Rainbow's upcoming 10th anniversary special album, which also includes "I Dream of You".
Rainbow's "Aurora" drops on November 14 KST! What do you think of the MV teasers?
