Red Velvet are painted in red in beautiful 'La Rouge' concert teaser images

Red Velvet have revealed their beautiful individual teaser images for their upcoming 'La Rouge' concert!

The girl group are holding their concert 'La Rouge' at the HwaJeong Tiger Dome at Korea University on November 23-24, and their latest teasers are continuing to cause buzz. Red Velvet's new individual teasers reveal the members in red outfits revolve around a painted concept.

Take a look at Red Velvet's 'La Rouge' teaser images below!

lovelyluvie7 22 hours ago
22 hours ago

OMG Joy looks amazing and girls too

junmyeonsnoodle198 21 hours ago
21 hours ago

Gosh, Wendy is the queen of concept photos!

