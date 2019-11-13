Red Velvet are painted in red in beautiful 'La Rouge' concert teaser images

Red Velvet have revealed their beautiful individual teaser images for their upcoming 'La Rouge' concert!



The girl group are holding their concert 'La Rouge' at the HwaJeong Tiger Dome at Korea University on November 23-24, and their latest teasers are continuing to cause buzz. Red Velvet's new individual teasers reveal the members in red outfits revolve around a painted concept.



Take a look at Red Velvet's 'La Rouge' teaser images below!

