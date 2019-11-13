21

Music Video
Posted by germainej

The Boyz drop performance MV for 'Tattoo'

The Boyz have dropped their performance music video for "Tattoo"!

"Tattoo" is the title song of The Boyz' first Japanese mini album, and the intense, futuristic MV got fans hyped. The above performance video gives a choreography-focused look at "Tattoo", which is a Japanese release but includes Korean lyrics.

Watch the "Tattoo" MV here if you missed it and the choreography MV above!  

caratcake18 pts 23 hours ago 0
23 hours ago

.... it was sexy 😈

