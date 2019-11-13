The Boyz drop performance MV for 'Tattoo'

The Boyz have dropped their performance music video for "Tattoo"!



"Tattoo" is the title song of The Boyz' first Japanese mini album, and the intense, futuristic MV got fans hyped. The above performance video gives a choreography-focused look at "Tattoo", which is a Japanese release but includes Korean lyrics.



Watch the "Tattoo" MV here if you missed it and the choreography MV above!

