MAMAMOO reveal 'reality in BLACK' teaser videos & images for '4th universe'

MAMAMOO have revealed their 'reality in BLACK' teaser videos and images for their '4th universe.'

For MAMAMOO's '4th universe' teasers, Solar transformed into a rock star, Moon Byul became an entertainment CEO, Whee In is an indie artist, and Hwa Sa is a president. As previously reported, the MAMAMOO members are taking on completely different personas for the theme of their second full album 'reality in BLACK', which is "What if MAMAMOO was not MAMAMOO?"

'reality in BLACK' is set for release on November 14 at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for updates!

