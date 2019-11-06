Solar gets in the ring for 'reality in BLACK' teaser video + MAMAMOO's '3rd universe' teaser images

Solar got in the ring for MAMAMOO's latest 'reality in BLACK' teaser video!



For MAMAMOO's '3rd universe' teasers, Solar has transformed into a boxer, Moon Byul is a stunning choreographer, Whee In is a painter, and Hwa Sa is a musical actor. As previously reported, the MAMAMOO members are taking on completely different personas for the theme of their second full album 'reality in BLACK', which is "What if MAMAMOO was not MAMAMOO?"



'reality in BLACK' is set for release on November 14 at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for updates!



Update: Whee In and Moon Byul's teaser videos













