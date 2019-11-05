13

MAMAMOO rock 4 different charms in 'reality in BLACK' group teaser image

MAMAMOO are showing 4 different charms in their latest teaser image for 'reality in BLACK'.

After their '2nd universe' teaser images and videos below, MAMAMOO are revealing their teasers for the '3rd universe,' where the members are again taking on completely different personas than fans have known before. The teasers follow the theme for MAMAMOO's second full album 'reality in BLACK', which is "What if MAMAMOO was not MAMAMOO?"

'reality in BLACK' is set for release on November 14 at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for updates!

eager_beaver 58 minutes ago
58 minutes ago

Moonbyul is totally in her element checking that woman out.

-3

kraai 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

so they are some joke versions of

housewife, director, some kind of weird princess and one is environmentalist?

that's pretty random 🤨

they all look nice in that photo though

especially Hwasa 🙄

