Stray Kids take a spin in 'Astronaut' prologue video

Stray Kids have revealed their prologue video for "Astronaut".



The teaser video above follows the Stray Kids as they find a strange object on a playground that get them running, and it ends with the message, "Stray Kids everywhere all around the world. You make Stray Kids stay." "Astronaut" is Stray Kids' upcoming comeback track following their pre-release "Double Knot" last month.



Stay tuned for updates on Stray Kids' "Astronaut"!