MAMAMOO rock orange and black looks in 2nd concept photo for 'reality in BLACK' comeback

MAMAMOO is getting closer to their latest comeback!

On November 10 KST, the group's agency RBW Entertainment dropped the second group concept teaser for their first full-length album 'reality in BLACK.' In the image, the group is wearing coordinated orange and black, rounded out by chic gold accents. All four members give the camera a confident stare, only adding to MAMAMOO's trademark 'girl crush' aura.

Meanwhile, 'reality in BLACK,' featuring title track "1st Universe," is set for release on November 14 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the latest concept image below!