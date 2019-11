Stray Kids have revealed new teaser images for "Astronaut".

On November 11 KST, Stray Kids released individual images for Bang Chan, Lee Know, and Han. The images are soft profile shots designed with their signature tagline "You Make Stray Kids Stay". Just recently, the group had also revealed a cryptic tracklist of their new album 'Clé_LEVANTER', which is set for release on December 9.