EXO's Kai battles against himself with two sets of opposing comeback teaser images

It's #EXOvsXEXO time!

For their upcoming comeback, EXO has prepared an unusual battle ground for each of the members to combat none other than their own alternate images. In two different social media pages, EXO uploaded wild sets of teasers that starkly contrast one another. 

Between the first set (from EXO's original account), and the second set (from the newly introduced @EXOonearewe), which one would you vote for? According to SMTOWN, the first result will be announced at 6 AM KST of this same day, with new updates every 6 hours. 

@weareoneEXO

VS.

@EXOonearewe

Via social media, fans have already tagged, retweeted, and liked the account that contains their favorite set. The hashtag #ObsessedWithKAI has also made the top Worldwide trend on Twitter, making the excitement for this battle extra real!

Meanwhile, EXO's 6th album 'Obsession' will be released on November 27 KST. Stay tuned for more teasers to come!

yoonohsforehead274 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

It...It's...Just...aystysubsklnskjhdaynnsiqpisnsnarfzxhs. I can't think properly right now.

bangtanbora84 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

How am I supposed to choose between EXO and X-EXO now?!

Share

