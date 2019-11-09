HyunA & Dawn go head to head & perform new tracks on 'Knowing Brothers'

HyunA and Dawn went head to head in a literal battle and performed their new tracks on 'Knowing Brothers'.



On the November 9th episode of the show, the couple featured as guests and competed in an adorable, sumo battle. After a few quick bounces, Dawn lost the match to HyunA, but the 'Knowing Brothers' cast members made sure to up the stakes.



Dawn also showed a few of his dance moves to HyunA's delight, HyunA did a few aegyo-filled dances of her own, and they then performed their new solo tracks "Money" and "Flower Shower".



Check out the videos above and below!