Netizens criticize the press on its attitude towards X1

Netizens, whether or not they support disbanding X1, are criticizing the press over their attitude toward the group. In the short video clip below, one of the pressmen shouts out "Can you wave hands for us?" As the group didn't respond to the request, his colleague made a comment "Wow, no one waved." in a sneering way.

Some comments include:

"I'm sure they would have come up with another ridiculous article if they actually waved upon the request."

"The group should disband to suffer less from the negativity like this."

"The way they speak is just so demeaning."

After the flood of comments, the initial video uploaded on the official YouTube channel of the media with the said voices is now edited with the background music.

What do you think?