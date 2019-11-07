HINAPIA reveal 'Drip' choreography MV

HINAPIA have revealed their choreography music video for "Drip"!



Along with new member Bada, former PRISTIN members Eunwoo, Minkyung (Roa), Kyungwon (Yooha), and Yebin have reunited for a new start as HINAPIA. "Drip" is the girl group's debut track, and it's an electro dance track with an R&B vibe.



Watch HINAPIA's "Drip" choreography MV above and their original MV here if you missed it.





