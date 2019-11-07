HINAPIA reveal 'Drip' choreography MV

4

HINAPIA have revealed their choreography music video for "Drip"!

Along with new member Bada, former PRISTIN members Eunwoo, Minkyung (Roa), Kyungwon (Yooha), and Yebin have reunited for a new start as HINAPIA. "Drip" is the girl group's debut track, and it's an electro dance track with an R&B vibe.

Watch HINAPIA's "Drip" choreography MV above and their original MV here if you missed it.


1

Brown_Cream714 pts
1 hour ago

WTF?!, why does it say this account is based in Thailand and was created on Nov 25th, 2018. I can understand if it was renamed from the original label but based in Thailand?

1 more reply

0

Ginner199 pts
1 hour ago

This song is so good, a very strong debut! It's just a shame the company rushed them out. They had a stage BEFORE the MV was even released .. which takes away from the MV views. The company didn't even give them an album to promote alongside it. It's just a clunky debut overall despite having a great song

1 more reply

