MFBTY drop trippy animated MV teaser for 'Dream Catcher'

MFBTY have dropped a trippy animated MV teaser for their upcoming release "Dream Catcher".
The MV teaser reveals a trippy, hip hop theme with animated versions of Tiger JK, Yoon Mi Rae, and Bizzy as well as an interesting beat featuring a lot of brass.
MFBTY's "Dream Catcher" drops on November 10 KST. Stay tuned for updates!
