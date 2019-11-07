4

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

MFBTY drop trippy animated MV teaser for 'Dream Catcher'

MFBTY have dropped a trippy animated MV teaser for their upcoming release "Dream Catcher".

The MV teaser reveals a trippy, hip hop theme with animated versions of Tiger JK, Yoon Mi Rae, and Bizzy as well as an interesting beat featuring a lot of brass. 

MFBTY's "Dream Catcher" drops on November 10 KST. Stay tuned for updates!


  1. MFBTY
  2. DREAM CATCHER
