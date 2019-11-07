CL reportedly parts ways with YG Entertainment

CL has reportedly parted ways with YG Entertainment.



On November 7, Sports Today reported the former 2NE1 member did not renew her contract with YG Entertainment after negotiations.



CL debuted as a member of 2NE1 under YG Entertainment in 2009, and the group released a number of hits until their disbandment in 2016. CL then re-signed with YG Entertainment to continue as a solo artist and signed with American label School Boy Records, whose parent company is Universal Music Group.



Fans have been waiting as her last release under YGE was 2NE1's special digital single "Goodbye" in January of 2017 though she did make appearances on JTBC's 'MIXNINE' and tvN's 'Livin' the Double Life'.

Stay tuned for updates and confirmation about CL's contract with YGE.



Update: YG Entertainment has stated the label and CL are currently discussing her contract renewal.