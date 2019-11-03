HINAPIA are ready for a 'new start' in bold debut MV for 'Drip'

HINAPIA has officially made their debut!



On November 3 KST, HINAPIA released their debut album 'New Start,' as well as the official music video for the album's title track "Drip."





"Drip" is an exciting electro-infused pop track with an energetic melody and R&B influence. The music video for the song follows a heavily 'girl crush' concept, with each member exuding a cool confidence and chic charm.





Meanwhile, HINAPIA is a new five-member girl group featuring four former members of PRISTIN - leader Minkyeung, rapper Yaebin, sub-vocal Gyeongwon, and main vocal Eunwoo. The group is rounded out by their previously undebuted youngest member Bada.



Check out HINAPIA's debut music video "Drip" above!