Big Star member-turned-solo artist Feeldog will be greeting fans soon with the release of his 1st single album, 'Dye the Worl to Positive'!



In his colorful, first MV teaser for his upcoming title track "Feelin & Chillin", Feeldog freely expresses himself through art and dance, spreading positivity with his laid-back smile. You can look forward to the full release of Feeldog's 1st single album 'Dye the Worl to Positive' this coming November 28 at 12 PM KST!