NCT Dream to feature in American boy band PRETTYMUCH's new album

According to SM Entertainment on November 21, NCT Dream will be collaborating with popular American-Canadian boy group PRETTYMUCH in their upcoming album, 'INTL:EP'!

PRETTYMUCH will be dropping their newest album 'INTL:EP' this coming November 22 worldwide, and among the tracks in the album, K-Pop fans will find a song titled "Up To You" feat. NCT Dream.



"Up To You" is a vibrant pop track accompanied by an upbeat piano melody. The single will also be released in Korea on November 22 at 12 PM KST via various music sites. Are you looking forward to PRETTYMUCH x NCT Dream?

