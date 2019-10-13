Netizens talk about how IZ*ONE's Lee Chae Yeon chopped off her long 'dancing feather hair'

Looks like IZ*ONE's Lee Chae Yeon went through a hair transformation!

[#OFF] Nossa Chaeyeon está de cabelo curto!!! Está ainda mais linda, o que acharam?

Comeback coreano se aproximando? Ansiosa, e vocês?#LEECHAEYEON #CHAEYEONpic.twitter.com/blhMeBOpx5 — Lee Chaeyeon Brasil (@LeeChaeYeonBr) October 13, 2019

On October 13, Lee Chae Yeon was spotted at the airport sporting a chic, shoulder-length bob. This lead dancer of IZ*ONE always had long, bouncy hair that spread out whenever she danced, even earning a separate nickname called "feather"! In the past, netizens often commented on Lee Chae Yeon's long hair and how she could almost control, in order to move flamboyantly.

Although we have now bid our good-byes to her long hair, netizens are discussing how her new hair looks all the more stylish on her. Some comments include: "So cool Chae Yeon. Her hair also needs to dance so I always used to be on 'no short hair' side for her but now she looks so cool and stylish T_T", "So pretty! Seems like it could even be shorter", "What, wow she pulls it off really well", "Even prettier with short hair??"

Do you also like Lee Chae Yeon's new hair or do you miss her long 'dancing' hair?