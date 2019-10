VAV has released new moving posters for 'Poison'.

On October 14, VAV dropped seven moving teasers to individually present their new concept! Previously, the group revealed batches of group and individual photo teasers. After listening to the album preview, what do you think of these images with darker tones?



Stay tuned for more until VAV's official album release on October 21. As reported, the title song "Poison", has been produced by Hui of Pentagon.