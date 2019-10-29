12

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

NCT's Chinese subunit WayV drop 'Moonwalk' MV

kk.tsk339 pts 11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago

Seems like SM going trough another MV phase. Remember when they did that boxed sets? Or silly sound effects to dance moves? Or 360 spins? Now it overproduced phase. I mean this one looks not as ridiculous as SuperM MV but still I wish they toned it down a bit. The song and choreo are very good, good looking guys, no need to muddle it.

She_her_her447 pts 23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago

They are epicly gorgeous in this MV - total feast for the eyes and ears - lots of affection for the addictive song.

