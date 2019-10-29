NCT's Chinese subunit WayV drop 'Moonwalk' MV
Seems like SM going trough another MV phase. Remember when they did that boxed sets? Or silly sound effects to dance moves? Or 360 spins? Now it overproduced phase. I mean this one looks not as ridiculous as SuperM MV but still I wish they toned it down a bit. The song and choreo are very good, good looking guys, no need to muddle it.
0
They are epicly gorgeous in this MV - total feast for the eyes and ears - lots of affection for the addictive song.
