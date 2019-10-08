Lovelyz' Kei takes you behind the scenes of 'Over and Over' solo album shoot

Lovelyz' Kei has revealed a behind-the-scenes look at the album jacket shoot for her first solo mini album 'Over and Over'.



In the making-of above, Kei hopes it's good luck when it starts raining during her shoot outside, she takes on a strong suit concept that's a favorite with her fans, and she explains the concept behind her looks.



Kei made her solo debut with her title track "I Go" and 'Over and Over'. Watch her MV here if you missed it, and her album jacket filming above!







