Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min Ah, Han Ji Min, Nam Joo Hyuk, & Bae Sung Woo confirmed for NGO drama 'Here'

A glamorous cast of top actors and actresses have joined scriptwriter Noh Hee Kyung's latest project - a drama about individuals in the field of NGOs, non-profits, and volunteer work titled 'Here'.

The production's star-studded lead cast will include Lee Byung Hun, Han Ji Min, Shin Min Ah, Nam Joo Hyuk, and Bae Sung Woo. It's currently unclear what roles these top actors will take on, as the script and storyline for 'Here' continues to remain tightly under wraps.





Meanwhile, scriptwriter Noh Hee Kyung is known for he previous works like 'That Winter, The Wind Blows', 'Live', 'It's Okay, It's Love', 'Dear My Friends', and more. Her upcoming series 'Here' is set to begin filming in early 2020.

