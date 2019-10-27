Hong Jin Young asks P.O if he enjoyed the on-screen kiss scene with Gugudan's Mina

Hong Jin Young couldn't help but tease Block B's P.O.

On the October 27th installment of 'My Little Old Boy', trot singer Hong Jin Young invited her close pseudo-sibling P.O and entertainer Kim Shin Young for a cozy sit-down dinner at home. The three celebrities enjoyed their down time, as it had been "a while" since they all got together.

When talking about each other's busy schedules as of recent, Kim Shin Young pointed out that P.O was probably the most unavailable one due to the drama 'Hotel Del Luna'. Then, all of a sudden, Hong Jin Young asked P.O if he liked his on-screen kiss scene with Gugudan's Mina, who played his love interest in the drama.

To the question, P.O timidly answered, "What do you mean I liked it...you just shoot it...." But, as the classic savage older sister figure, Hong Jin Young kept teasing him and asked again right away, "So? Did you enjoy it?".

Check out the full video above. What a cheeky dynamic between those two!