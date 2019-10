5-member rookie girl group HINAPIA has revealed its hidden 5th member! On October 28, the group has revealed a concept photo of its 5th member, Bada, on its official SNS accounts.



Bada is the youngest of the group and is a dancer.





Made up of former PRISTIN members Minkyung, Kyungwon, Yebin, and Eunwoo as well as Bada, HINAPIA will be debuting under startup label AlSeulBit Entertainment this November 3 at 6 PM KST with debut album 'New Start'.



Who's excited for HINAPIA?