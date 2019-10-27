MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa makes jaws drop in preview for upcoming pictorial with 'Vogue Korea'

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa is making netizens' jaws drops with her new photoshoot.
Recently, 'Vogue Korea' has unveiled snippets of their latest photoshoot with Hwa Sa, a pictorial which will be officially released in the November issue. Judging by these captured previews, Hwa Sa seeks to embody the essence of a powerful, fearless woman, as if she is ready to pounce and set fire to all that may block her way.
From depicting an androgynous figure to a gilded femme fatale, Hwa Sa expresses many different styles in both sensitive and bold ways.
Check out some more previews below and stay tuned for the official footage!
