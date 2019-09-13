TEEN TEEN release a bright, youthful album preview for 'Very, On Top'!

Upcoming rookie boy group TEEN TEEN has dropped an album preview ahead of their debut next week!

Made up of former 'Produce X 101' contestants Lee Jin Woo, Lee Tae Seung, and Lee Woo Jin, TEEN TEEN will be debuting this September 18 at 6 PM KST with their 1st mini album, 'Very, On Top'. Judging by the sneak preview of the upcoming album above, TEEN TEEN will be looking to snag hearts with their pure, bright, and youthful teen pop sound!

Which song from TEEN TEEN's 1st mini album are you looking forward to the most?

