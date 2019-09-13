Check out September brand value rankings for individual male idols!

According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation on September 14, the top individual male idols in terms of brand value for September are BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, and V!

From August 12 through September 13, 2019, the Institute analyzed brand value data of 527 individual boy group members. In 1st place, Jimin raked in a total of 8,637,327 points, followed by fellow member Jungkook who earned 6,758,543 points. V also came in close 3rd place with a total of 6,380,836 points, while EXO's Baekhyun came in 4th with a total of 3,080,555 points.

From 5th through 10th place are, in order: ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, Song Yoo Bin, F.T. Island's Minhwan, HOTSHOT's Sungwoon, BTS's RM, and BTS's Jin. Check out the full analysis results below.

