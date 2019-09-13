6

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 52 minutes ago

ATEEZ confirm their comeback with their 1st full album next month!

Rookie boy group ATEEZ is making a comeback next month, with their 1st full album since debut!

On a recent web reality clip titled 'ATEEZ ANEWZ #1', member Yunho personally delivered news of the group's comeback, exclusively to fans! Also during this news program parody, Yunho revealed that the group's maknae Jongho recently lost approximately 5 kg through exercise, as the boys edge closer to their comeback. 

Check out the special announcement for yourself in the clip below, around the 3:40 mark!

dru4sf9323 pts 23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago

I cant wait. their songs are always amazing

