Kim Tae Hee's brother Lee Wan to marry professional golfer Lee Bo Mi

Actor Lee Wan has announced his marriage to professional golfer Lee Bo Mi.



On September 27, his label Story J Company announced, "Lee Wan and Lee Bo Mi are holding their wedding in December. The ceremony will be held in private with just family and friends."



Lee Wan and Lee Bo Mi revealed they were dating in November of 2018 after meeting through a Catholic priest acquaintance. The actor is known for his roles in dramas like 'Stairway to Heaven', 'Tree of Heaven', 'Swallow the Sun', and 'Our Gap-soon', and he's also widely known as the younger brother of actress Kim Tae Hee.



Congratulations to Lee Wan, Lee Bo Mi, and their families!