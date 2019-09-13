Kang Daniel teases collaboration with AOMG producer GRAY

Kang Daniel teased a possible collaboration with AOMG producer GRAY.



On the September 13th episode of 'Kang Daniel Show', AOMG producer and rapper GRAY featured as a guest and talked with Kang Daniel. One listener asked GRAY if he'd like to give any songs he'd composed to the former Wanna One member, and he responded, "I have so many tracks I want to give to Kang Daniel."



Kang Daniel then teased, "To be honest, I've received one song from GRAY. I'll only say this for now," and GRAY added, "You can let your imaginations go wild."



GRAY also shared the below photos on Instagram with the message, "It's been a while." GRAY and Kang Daniel were introduced to each other by rapper LOCO on MBC's 'It's Dangerous Beyond the Blankets'.



Stay tuned for updates on Kang Daniel and GRAY's collaboration.

